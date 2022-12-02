News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield pensioner, 78, hurled brick at widower neighbour’s female visitor

A Chesterfield pensioner aged 78 hurled a brick at her widower neighbour’s female visitor while yelling “gold digger” and “whore”, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
2 hours ago - 2 min read

Patricia Partridge was seen lifting a brick “at head height” while yelling “I’ll cave your head in” at the perplexed woman - who was visiting her elderly neighbour on October 7.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard since Partridge’s neighbour had lost his wife the previous year the complainant - a close friend of the couple - had continued regular visits.

However, the court heard there had been “previous issues” between Partridge and the couple - including “verbal comments”.

Derby Road, Birdholme, where the fracas unfolded

The court heard there had been a disagreement over a tree which overhung Partridge’s property which the defendant regularly pruned - throwing the trimmings back into the couples’ garden.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said: “On October 7 (the complainant) was at their address and Mrs Partridge was shouting “b******” and called her a whore.

“She called the victim a gold digger - she then pushed a wheelie bin over and held a red brick at head height while saying ‘I’m going to cave your head in’.”

Ms Allsop said Partridge then hurled the brick, however the complainant was able to dodge it.

The defendant also threw a bucket at the victim - which covered her newly-treated hair and jumper in “slime”.

A solicitor representing Partridge said the defendant, of previous good character, had experienced “ongoing problems” with her neighbours.

She said: “They have a tree that overhangs Mrs Partridge’s garden - she was told she could trim the tree back but should put the trimmings back into their garden.

“That was what she was doing that day. She has never seen the victim before. But there were choice words between both parties.

“Mrs Partridge got irate and her temper flared - she accepts she should not have thrown the brick.”

Partridge, of Derby Road, Birdholme, admitted assault by beating.

A magistrate told her: “It’s very unusual for someone with 78 years of blameless existence to find themselves before the criminal justice system.

“Your behaviour was not acceptable but the fact you’re 78 and have never been in trouble before means we can step outside the guidelines.”

The defendant was handed a one-year conditional discharge and made to pay £270 compensation.