Connor Fell was convicted at Chesterfield Magistrates Court following a lengthy investigation by Amber Valley Borough Council’s Regulation Unit.

The former Ripley man was fined £778 and ordered to pay £1,250 costs along with a victim surcharge of £78, bringing the total to £2,106. The council pursued Mr Fell after information was received from the police concerning puppy sales from a residential address.

Mr Fell repeatedly ignored letters sent to him by the council regarding the need to be licensed, while continuing to breed and sell dogs on online platforms. Dog Breeding Licence conditions aim to safeguard animal welfare and standards.

Portfolio holder Cllr Paul Hillier said: “In this case, the advice given to the defendant by our officers was ignored, which led to illegal activity continuing and this case being taken to court. Licensing of activities involving animals is an important way in which animal welfare standards are met and maintained. Achieving the appropriate standards of animal welfare is essential and the licensing regime ensures those standards are met.

“When individuals choose to operate without a licence, we take that seriously and will continue to take firm action to protect animal welfare.”

People buying a puppy or a dog can promote and protect animal welfare by buying responsibly. By taking just a few easy steps before buying a puppy, purchasers can support responsible breeding.

The RSPCA, Dogs Trust and other charities provide useful advice to follow. Residents are able to contact their local council to see if a breeder is licensed or not.

Licences relating to animal sales, dog breeding, dog boarding, cat boarding and exhibiting animals are granted by the council following consideration of an application and inspection of premises to ensure they meet defined standards as published by DEFRA.