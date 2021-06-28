Derbyshire schoolboy admits terrorism offences

The 15-year-old from South Derbyshire appeared via a link into Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London today (June 28)

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to three offences, including possessing and disseminating a terrorist publication, when he appeared over a link into Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, June 28.

A 16-year-old boy from Kent also admitted providing an electronic link so others could access a terrorist publication.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to stand trial before admitting the offences.

They are due to be sentenced on August 3.

The teenager, who lives close to Derby, was initially arrested in September where it is reported his mobile phone was seized and analysed.

He was then arrested again on Thursday, December 10.

A statement by the police’s North East counter terrorism unit read: “A 15 year old from South Derbyshire has today (December 11, 2020) appeared, via video link, at Westminster Magistrates court charged with two offences under the Terrorism Act.

"He is charged with one offence of dissemination of a terrorist publication under Section 2 TACT 2006 and one offence of collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under Section 58 Terrorism Act 2000.

“He was arrested yesterday (December 10) and charged early this morning (December 11) following an intelligence led investigation led by CTP North East and assisted by CTP East Midlands and Derbyshire Police.

“He had previously been arrested, under the Terrorism Act, in September.”