Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a BMW X1 and a Mini Cooper in Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, yesterday evening.

The driver of the BMW left the scene before police arrived. A short while later, just before 10pm, another call was received that reported the same white BMW X1 was on its roof on the B6052,Chesterfield Road, in Eckington. Officers cordoned off the road following the incident to make the scene safe.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision last night and remains in police custody.