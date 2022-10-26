Derbyshire road cordoned off after late-night crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a crash last night.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a BMW X1 and a Mini Cooper in Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, yesterday evening.
The driver of the BMW left the scene before police arrived. A short while later, just before 10pm, another call was received that reported the same white BMW X1 was on its roof on the B6052,Chesterfield Road, in Eckington. Officers cordoned off the road following the incident to make the scene safe.
The driver was not with the vehicle when officers arrived at the scene of the incident, however, after enquires were made, a 33-year-old man from Sheffield was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. Police confirmed that arrested man remains in police custody.