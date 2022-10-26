News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire road cordoned off after late-night crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a crash last night.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 2:33pm

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a BMW X1 and a Mini Cooper in Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, yesterday evening.

The driver of the BMW left the scene before police arrived. A short while later, just before 10pm, another call was received that reported the same white BMW X1 was on its roof on the B6052,Chesterfield Road, in Eckington. Officers cordoned off the road following the incident to make the scene safe.

Read More
Derbyshire couple deny murdering baby as court hears 10-month-old endured “fract...
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision last night and remains in police custody.

Most Popular

The driver was not with the vehicle when officers arrived at the scene of the incident, however, after enquires were made, a 33-year-old man from Sheffield was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. Police confirmed that arrested man remains in police custody.