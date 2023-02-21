Action Fraud have received 676 reports in two weeks relating to fake emails purporting to be from BT.

These emails commonly use the subject line ‘your bill is ready’ and provide a link that can be used to make a payment.

The links in these emails lead to genuine-looking phishing sites that are designed to steal BT login credentials, as well as personal and financial information.

Scam emails pretending to be from BT and the police have become increasingly frequent.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) have also warned of fake emails, sent in their name, which include a summons to court. Residents were reminded that the NPCC would never send an email of this nature.

