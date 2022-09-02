Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Barnard, a member of the Sustainable Dronfield Litter Pickers, was part of a group tidying the footpath that runs from Chiverton Close to Snape Hill Crescent.

Whilst cleaning the area, she found a bag that contained 14 canisters of nitrous oxide – otherwise known as laughing gas. When inhaled, the gas gives a brief high and can inDuce feelings of euphoria and relaxation, as well as fits of laughter. Using too much, however, can lead to serious health issues.

Lucy said: “I was surprised to find a bag of them. I didn’t have a clue what they were at first, I had to google it – it looked like some sort of hair treatment. I just thought they didn’t look safe to be lying around.

Lucy found 14 canisters in total while litter picking in Dronfield.

“My main thing about it is raising awareness of the dangers – I certainly didn’t know that people were being hospitalised because of this.”

Doctors have warned of a spike in hospital admissions due to young people inhaling nitrous oxide – which currently remains legal to buy in the UK.

Dr Nikos Evangelou, an academic neurologist at the University of Nottingham, said that in some cases, patients were left paralysed by the substance.

He tweeted to highlight the “epidemic of nitrous oxide-induced spinal cord and nerve damage”, and added that it was “terrifying to see paralysed young people from laughing gas canisters.”

Lucy said that she wanted Dronfield parents to know that their children could be accessing nitrous oxide.

“Parents don’t always know what their kids are getting up to, but at least if they see this, they can talk to their kids about the dangers – then young people can make informed decisions and be safe.

“We do find smaller capsules quite often, about the size of a lighter. While it isn’t great, there isn’t a lot in those – but there was a huge amount in these canisters.

“Apparently, some of the canisters are quite expensive, but it is probably cheaper and a lot easier to buy for young people than alcohol.