Justin Armstrong, 52, was drug-swabbed in custody after being stopped on Dark Lane, Ashover, on March 13.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard he had tested positive for cannabis at the roadside after being stopped during a routine check.

At the police station a blood sample returned a reading of 738 for amphetamine with the limit being 250.

While the MDMA level in Armstrong’s blood was 63 with the prescribed limit being 10.

However Armstrong’s solicitor David Gittins said his client was just “a very occasional drug user”.

He said: “This gentleman and his partner went ghost hunting - where people take night-time camera equipment to go to old buildings and ruins. That sort of thing.

“Why did he have drugs in his system? He used them to keep himself awake - he was stopped due to something about the registration of his vehicle.

“He has no issues with drugs anymore and is a very occasional drug user.”

The court heard Armstrong had previous convictions of some age.

However he had been in his current employment for three years and was now an “upstanding member of society”.

The defendant, of Cavell Drive, Danesmoor, admitted drug driving.