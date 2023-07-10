The framework is designed at tackling low charge and conviction rates and will see significant research put into practice.

Operation Soteria Bluestone is a national project that has looked at the way police forces investigate these offences to find out what needs to be changed along the timeline from reporting an offence to conviction.

As a result of the research, forces have been given a framework, guiding officers to focus on suspects during investigations, disrupt repeat offenders, look for better ways of keeping in touch with victims as well as guidance and support for officers and staff investigating these cases.

Police have welcomed a 'new approach' for the handling of rape investigations

Gaz Smethem, Detective Chief Inspector at Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We already have our own dedicated team which cracks down on, and manages, repeat offenders, and we are continuing to fully develop their capability. We are absolutely dedicated to providing the very best service possible for victims and this is just one part of our unwavering efforts to keep improving this.

“These offences are distressing enough for victims and some of the changes aim to ensure that, when this is reported, the investigation doesn’t add to that. Victims are our top priority.

“In particular, focusing our investigations around the suspect will make a huge difference. Very often with the nature of these cases, it has been the victim and their account that has been examined and at the forefront. This can, understandably, begin to feel intrusive and distressing for the victim, so the project is switching that around.

“The norm will, and should, be to look at the suspect first and assess anything that may support a prosecution. We will also never take and keep certain items from a victim for an investigation unless it is critical and a last resort.

“We hope no-one has to go through this, but if you or someone you know has experienced rape or sexual assault, please have the confidence to speak to us and report it. We will listen carefully and do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.