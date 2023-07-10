Jake Ashmore and Jeannie Cordner were both arrested dealing heroin and crack cocaine around the town. Derby Crown Court heard how Ashmore and Cordner were caught after an undercover officer bought drugs in Chesterfield, in August 2021.

The drug deals led them to the home of Sarah Middleton – a Chesterfield drug addict whose home had been hijacked by members of the “GG line” – which supplied the drugs from South Yorkshire.

During the raid police found a notebook with lists of names, a drugs cutting agent, money and a mobile phone connected to the wider operation.

Pictured from left: Dady, Ashmore and Cordner. Photos: Derbyshire Constabulary

While officers were still at Middleton’s address, Jake Ashmore and another defendant – Jeannie Cordner – showed up.

Ashmore, 26, was found to be hiding drugs between his buttocks and in a sock – while evidence that both he and Cordner, 35, were involved in the GG line was uncovered.

Prosecutor James Ross said it was clear Ashmore had been placed at hotels in the town “making good money doing what he does”.

In November 2021 the pair – both said to have played “leading roles” – were arrested outside the town’s Ibis Hotel when Ashmore was discovered with £900 in cash.

The court heard another defendant – Shane Maycock, 48, – acted as a driver who was feeding “his habit” and received petrol money for his efforts. Judge Smith told Maycock he knew what he was doing by driving for either drugs or financial reasons, however he had addressed his addictions with Derbyshire Recovery Partnership since his arrest.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Middleton, who had “barely been in trouble before”, “your house was taken over and you did what you did because others were telling you to do it”.

Middleton, of Gloucester Road, Stonegravels, was handed an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Maycock, of Rectory Road, Clown, was jailed for 18 months suspended for 18 months with 20 rehabilitation activity days. Cordner, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, was jailed for six years.