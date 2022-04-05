Derbyshire Police warn of WhatsApp scammers offering free Cadbury’s chocolate to get people’s personal information

Derbyshire Police reported that they have been made aware of a scam circulating mainly on WhatsApp, claiming to offer free Cadbury’s chocolate. After following the link, users are invited to input their personal details to enter a ‘draw’.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Although free chocolate sounds tempting, if it sounds too good to be true, then it usually is.

“We have been made aware of a scam circulating mainly on WhatsApp claiming to offer free Cadbury's chocolate which asks for your personal information. If you have clicked on this link or any other similar links, please follow the advice from East Midlands Cyber Secure on what to do next.”

WhatsApp users are being warned of the scam.

East Midlands Cyber Secure have encouraged anyone who has entered their personal details in response to this scam to contact their bank.

They have also warned people to be alter to the possibility of further scam texts, emails and calls.

An EMCS spokesperson said: “Quite simply, do not click on any links in emails or texts to log in or resolve any kind of issues. If you are concerned about accounts, log in the way you normally would, via an app or a web browser.

“Incoming calls should always be verified by hanging up and calling the organisation on a trusted number you've looked up yourself - always leave more than ten seconds between hanging up and dialling out. Remember, caller ID does not verify where a call originates from, and numbers and names are easily spoofed.”

Users are also advised to create strong, separate passwords and enable two-factor authentication for online accounts where possible.