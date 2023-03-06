Derbyshire police using unmarked lorries in week-long crackdown on rogue M1 drivers

Eight police forces are joining the operation and will see patrols in unmarked HGV cabs on the M1 between London and Leeds.

From the elevated position in the HGV cab, officers can spot unsafe driving behaviour – whatever vehicle the motorist may be in.

The aim is to reduce the number of incidents on the motorway and to encourage safer driving.

33,254 offences have been recorded since the ‘Operation Tramline’ unmarked HGV cabs safety initiative was launched in 2015, with some 30,380 vehicles stopped by police.

National Highways have already released footage of a number of shocking incidents captured by police officers in Warwickshire carrying out patrols in the unmarked cabs.

The most common offences are not wearing a seatbelt (9,962) and using a mobile phone (8,368) followed by 2,257 who were not in proper control of their vehicle.

Consequences for drivers range from warnings to fixed penalty notices, court summons or arrest.

In Derbyshire, the operation is being led by PC Dave Shaw of the county Roads Policing Unit. He said: “We are pleased to be supporting this operation alongside National Highways and other police forces to help reduce the danger caused by unsafe and distracted driving on the M1.

“By raising awareness of the initiative and taking positive action against those commit offences we hope to reduce the number of incidents and remind people to think carefully about their driving behaviour.”

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50% by 2025 and we have a long-term ambition for zero harm. To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter.