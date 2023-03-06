Chesterfield toilet protests: Headteacher replies as parents say basic human rights taken away from students

A student protest was held at Parkside Community School in Boythorpe, on Friday, against the new strict toilet rules, which do not allow them to use toilets during the lessons.

It was reported by a witness that over 90 students took part. The school has denied these numbers and said they believe about 40 pupils were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and students said that many pupils who decided to protest were held in detention after the lessons.

Students from the Parkside Community school protested against the new stricter toilet rules. Parents reported that pupils who protested were sent to detention.

Parents, who believe ‘basic human rights’ were taken away from their children, shared their complaints on Facebook.

Gary Topley said: “I think this is disgusting suspending or expelling pupils for protesting. It’s okay when we have to keep our kids at home due to the teachers protesting, but when our children do it about something which is a basic right, they are faced with suspension or expulsion from the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m keeping my daughter off school until this matter is resolved. Teenage girls need their own space and privacy, and for all of you girls that have spoken out about it.”

Kerry Bexton added: “Do our children not have any rights. What is happening to our education system?”

Susan Kellett said: “That's outrageous. They cannot stop pupils using the loo when they need to. I'm thinking more of the female students who may have a pressing monthly need to use the loo.”

Ben Riggott, Headteacher at Parkside Community School commented on the protests. He said: “A group of around 40 pupils decided not to attend lessons. They moved around the school site in a way that disrupted learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After around an hour and a half some pupils decided to end their protest and others left the school site.