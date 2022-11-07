Derbyshire police respond to crime concerns after arrival of hundreds of asylum seekers

Dozens of residents attended a Sandiacre Parish Council meeting last week stating their fears and concerns following the arrival of hundreds of asylum seekers to two hotels within the Derbyshire town.

During the meeting the residents were told by a parish council chairman there were around 400 asylum seekers that were staying in two hotels – The Novotel hotel on Bostocks Lane and the nearby Best Western Nottingham Derby hotel. They were also told that most of the asylum seekers were single men of mixed nationalities.

Dozens of residents attended a Sandiacre Parish Council meeting earlier this week stating their fears and concerns following the arrival of hundreds of asylum seekers to two hotels within the Derbyshire town.

Residents expressed fears of “gangs” forming and alleged they were intimidating both adults and children. One resident said he feared this could lead to “big crime”.

The meeting also heard that there were plans from the police to hold a special event in light of people’s concerns. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told by a Derbyshire police spokesperson that no special event is planned but people can raise their concerns in regular Safer Neighbourhood Team meetings which take place in the area.

Police are urging people to call the force immediately should they see or are suspicious of criminal and anti-social behaviour activity. They state alleged incidents posted on social media in recent days have not been reported to police.

A statement from Derbyshire police said: “We are working with the community to understand concerns that have been raised and are liaising with the relevant lead government agencies for the asylum contingency accommodation programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Up until this time we have not noted a significant increase crime reporting. We are aware that posts have been made on social media, some of which mention incidents that do not appear to have been reported to directly us.

“We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses any crime or suspicious activity to contact us as soon as possible, so that an appropriate response can be put in place.”