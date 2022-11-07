Cocaine BMW driver who hit 140mph on M1 in Derbyshire has been charged
A BMW driver who flew past Derbyshire police on the M1 motorway at speeds of 140mph and tested positive for cocaine when he was pulled over by officers near Chesterfield has been charged.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver decided to give them “a ‘Maverick’ style fly by on the motorway and hits speeds in excess of 140mph for over 20 miles”. Officers brought the vehicle to a tactical stop at Junction 29a of the motorway, after the driver had gone at high speed through a section of lane closures restricted to 40mph and unlit sections.
Police added: “If that wasn’t dangerous enough the driver is found to be a provisional licence holder, uninsured and positive at roadside for cocaine. Driver arrested and vehicle seized. Passenger walking. A couple of fatalities prevented for sure.”
Most Popular
Officers have now confirmed that the driver had been charged with no fewer than six different offences and was now awaiting a court appearance.