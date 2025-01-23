Derbyshire Police rated as “adequate” for integrity by forces watchdog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Constabulary has been rated adequate in terms of its vetting of police officers, upholding standards and counter-corruption.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) new integrity inspection programme – which carried out a review of the force in June last year – replaced the former scheme which oversaw vetting and counter-corruption arrangements.

In terms of vetting, the report found none of Derbyshire Constabulary’s 3,182 police officers, special constables, police staff and police community support officers had expired vetting clearance.

Its force vetting unit (FVU) was adequately staffed and roles allowing access to sensitive information require a higher level of “management vetting” (MV). Derbyshire Police does not allow individuals to take up a designated post before it grants MV clearance (should operational necessity demand it) without a risk assessment.

Forces are permitted to accept vetting clearance from another force if it is no more than one year old, however the report confirms Derbyshire Constabulary has chosen to vet all transferees and those who have left the service and applied to rejoin.

While reviewing 28 vetting clearance decisions from the preceding three years inspectors disagreed with just one – which “didn’t fully explore the reasons for the applicant’s failure to declare a Fixed Penalty Notice” and “should have treated this as a potential honesty and integrity matter”.

Identifying an area for improvement – assessing notifications of changes of circumstances – HMICFRS reported “some personnel who weren’t aware they needed to report certain changes”.

In terms of promoting high standards of professional behaviour, the report found “a comprehensive approach” at Derbyshire Constabulary – providing training for new recruits and newly promoted sergeants and inspectors on annual leadership development courses.

Police officers and staff inspectors spoke with “were aware of the expected standards and could recall training”. However, HMICFRS found the constabulary does not always carry out “thorough and proportionate” investigations of complaints and misconduct.

Reviewing 26 complaint and conduct investigations, the report found five were not “thorough and proportionate”.

Probing Derbyshire Constabulary’s handling of potential corruption, HMICFRS found it monitors all its IT systems across mobile and desktop devices and “proactively checks” them, using IT monitoring software to monitor personnel who may pose a higher risk.

The constabulary is able to identify which officers and staff are accessing different IT systems through their unique log-in details. The inspection showed over the past three years the constabulary had seen an increase in the number of suspected corruption reports - receiving 13 in 2022, 32 in 2023 and 27 reports from January 1 2024 up to the date of the inspection on June 17 2024.

An examination of 60 corruption intelligence files found in 14 of these cases police personnel reported the intelligence using a confidential reporting line. In 11 cases, personnel directly reported the corruption intelligence to the counter-corruption unit. Only two cases were the result of proactive intelligence collection.