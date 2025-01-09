Compensation claims against Derbyshire Constabulary soared by 60 per cent during last year, figures show.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Figures show compensation claims against Derbyshire Constabulary have risen by 60 per cent in the last year – with the force paying out over £334,000 in settlements.

In 2023-2024 Derbyshire Police saw 335 claims for various complaints, including property damage/lost property, forced entry, assault, unlawful arrest and road traffic collisions – with the latter by far the most common claim at 125 cases during the last year.

Of the 335 claims made, 95 were settled at a cost of £334,277.82. Over the past five years the force has paid out a total of £1,275,265.68 in compensation claims.

A Freedom of Information request made by Public Interest Lawyers shows that during 2019-2020, 176 claims were lodged, 90 of which were settled – the third-highest number of claims over the past five years.

Claims are often put in against a police force if someone feels they have been mistreated or if they feel the police abused their position.

Nationally, in the year ending March 2023, 1,300 police officers and staff across the 43 UK police forces were referred to formal misconduct proceedings as a result of cases such as police complaints, conduct matters and recordable conduct matters.

Also during this time a total of 51,605 police complaints involving 42,854 identifiable police officers were finalised – these complaints involved 120,243 allegations.

Commenting on the figures for Derbyshire Constabulary, a force spokesperson said “the vast majority” of claims made to the force are those which arise as a result of officers exercising their powers “lawfully and proportionately to proactively fight crime in accordance with their training”.

Based on figures gathered from Derbyshire Constabulary, top claim reasons against the force during the last five years include road traffic collisions at 459, damaged/lost property coming in at 259 and forced entry totting up to 115 claims.

Providing further explanation for the claims figures, the Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: “We may need to search for suspects, find evidence of an offence, or address safeguarding concerns whether that be via policing our roads, seizing property, or forced entry.

“The public will be aware from TV shows such as Traffic Cops that it’s crucial that we maintain a strong roads policing profile to deter crime and catch criminals. On occasion the unexpected can happen in the course of duties, for example a road traffic collision – and it is only right that we accept a claim to put things right in such cases.

“Similarly officers may lawfully be required to force entry into a property or seize personal belongings – where any damage is caused, we will endeavour to ensure it is fixed. The public would expect us to do that, and earning and maintaining their confidence is one of our top priorities.”

The spokesman said “in most circumstances”, officers were trying to do the right thing when unforeseen outcomes occurred which may result in claims. She added: “In such cases we offer our full support to officers who are doing an extremely difficult job, often putting themselves at risk to protect the public and fight crime.

“Each complaint will be thoroughly reviewed and any opportunities for learning or development will be identified to ensure we continue to adapt and respond to public need, while still upholding the law.

“Unfortunately there will be exceptional cases where an officer does not uphold our standards of conduct or behaviour. There is a robust system in place for addressing conduct issues and we will ensure transparency and accountability are upheld so that we can continue to challenge ourselves to serve the people of Derbyshire to the level they deserve.”

Commenting on the UK-wide figures for compensations claims against police forces, JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: "The number of claims made against police forces in the UK shines a light on a crucial issue and highlights the importance of holding institutions accountable.

“Potential reasons to claim may include wrongful arrest, assault, malicious prosecution, or negligence however it's crucial to remember that each case is unique. Reasons such as property damage and forced entry by police, without lawful justification, are serious matters and can constitute a significant breach of an individual's rights.

“If you believe the police have wronged you it's essential to seek legal advice promptly to understand your options and potential outcomes."