Derbyshire police plea for dashcam footage after attempted break in

The force was called to Beeley Hill Top at 4.50pm on Tuesday, October 12, to reports that an attempt had been made to break into a house and that a man had been assaulted.

The suspect, who was in his 30s and around 5ft 11ins tall, was wearing a tracksuit and was wearing plastic gloves. The man was with a woman who had dark hair and looked to be in her 40s.

Officers are appealing foir dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time of the incident

The pair drove off from the scene in a black VW Golf – or similar sized vehicle.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from any drivers who were travelling along the B6012 between Rowsley and Chatsworth at around 4.50pm today.

Contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 865-121021: