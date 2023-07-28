The Derbyshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court next week on assault charges relating to two separate incidents following investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Constable Shaun Elliott, aged 53, will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Monday, July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, and a count of assault by beating, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

PC Elliott will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court next week.

The first charge follows the IOPC’s investigation of a complaint about the force used by PC Elliott during the arrest of a man at Buxton Police Station on December 30 2022.

The IOPC also investigated a conduct referral from Derbyshire Constabulary after an incident at a petrol station in Buxton on January 4 this year – during which a 15-year-old boy was allegedly tasered. This incident led to the second charge against PC Elliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad