Derbyshire police launch crackdown on criminals targeting delivery drivers

Since September there have been 11 incidents in which drivers have been targeted while dropping parcels at homes.

On Monday two delivery drivers were targeted by criminals in Derby and two vans were stolen.

A dedicated police operation has been created in Derbyshire after a series of crimes across the county targeting delivery drivers.

The first incident took place in Boulton Lane, Alvaston, at around 12.40pm with the second incident occurring in Peterborough Street, Chaddesden, at 5.15pm.

Earlier this year, two further incidents occurred in the north of the county, in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Shirebrook, with a further nine taking place in the Chaddesden area of Derby – with four taking place in November.

In some instances, drivers have been threatened by the offenders, while in others vans that had the keys left in the ignition have been stolen.

A dedicated operation has now been set up targeting those committing offences with officers on patrol to locate and arrest those who are targeting these offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Pope said: “With the festive period rapidly approaching we know that many people may be taking courier jobs to help deliver those all-important Christmas presents.

“However, with that increase criminals also see an opportunity.

“Over the past two months we have seen a marked increase in the number of offences targeting delivery drivers and I would urge couriers to take some simple steps to help protect themselves.