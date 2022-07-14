Derbyshire Police launch countywide strategy to tackle violence against women and girls

The Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, which has been signed by all key partners across the county, provides a Derbyshire-centric approach to protecting and supporting those at risk.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, has been at the forefront of the work to agree this strategy. She said: “Violence against women and girls is still far too prevalent in our society. That is why I have asked all the partners in Derbyshire, including Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council, Derby City Council and the eight district authorities to come together to develop and deliver this county-wide strategy.

“The creation of this Derbyshire-specific strategy to tackle violence against women and girls has brought all relevant partners and organisations together to set out their plans. It shows a strong commitment to this very significant agenda and an understanding that tackling it is the responsibility of all the agencies involved.

Photograph shows (L-R): Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Pope; Cllr Chris Poulter, Leader of Derby City Council; Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster; Cllr Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council; and Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter.

“Offences such as sexual violence, domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, female genital mutilation and forced marriage have no place in our society and we must show no tolerance for it. We owe women and girls in Derbyshire the best possible support and protection, and we must all help to keep them safe. This is an important step forward in the work to deliver that.”

The Derbyshire-specific VAWG Strategy outlines the key ways in which Derbyshire’s public sector agencies will work together to deliver change. They will seek support from charities, the private sector, local communities and most importantly, listening to the voices of women and girls to improve the lives of people across our county.