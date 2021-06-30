Derbyshire police issue warning over livestock worrying after lamb killed in dog attack

The lamb became the latest victim of livestock worrying after a flock of sheep were attacked in a field at Stanton By Bridge on Monday, June 28.

Following the incident, Derbyshire police have urged dog owners to keep their pets on leads near any livestock.

They have also stressed that livestock worrying is a criminal offence.

Derbyshire polie have issued a warning to dog owners after a lamb was killed in a livestock worrying incident

A spokesperson for the force’s Rural Crime Team said: “It is important to know that the offence of livestock worrying is an offence with or without injury being caused.

"If a dog worries livestock on any agricultural land then the owner/person in charge of the dog at the time is then guilty of the offence under the protection of Livestock Act 1953.”

Offences include chasing livestock in a way which may be reasonably expected to cause injury or suffering. In the case of ewes, this includes abortion or loss or reduction in the number of offspring she has.Others include not having a dog on a lead or under close control when close to livestock.

The penalty for the dog owner in a livestock worrying incident is a fine of up to £1,000.

Anyone with information or those who witnessed the incident at Stanton By Bridge should call Derbyshire Constabulry on 101, quoting reference 21000361374.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by filling out an online contact form here.