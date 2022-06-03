Derbyshire police issue plea for help from public to find man as part of 'ongoing investigation'

Officers are trying to locate Dylan Jackson, who has links to the Oakwood and Chaddesden areas of Derby
A force spokesperson said: “While we cannot give further information on the specifics of the investigation at this time, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.
“Have you seen the 26-year-old, or do you know where he may be?
“If you have any information which could help us to locate him, please contact us on the details below, quoting reference 645-010622”
Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.