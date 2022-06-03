Derbyshire police issue plea for help from public to find man as part of 'ongoing investigation'

Derbyshire Police have released this picture of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:20 am

Officers are trying to locate Dylan Jackson, who has links to the Oakwood and Chaddesden areas of Derby

A force spokesperson said: “While we cannot give further information on the specifics of the investigation at this time, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Have you seen Dyaln Jackson?

“Have you seen the 26-year-old, or do you know where he may be?

“If you have any information which could help us to locate him, please contact us on the details below, quoting reference 645-010622”

Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.