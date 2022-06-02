There have been a range of incidents for officers and fire crews to contend with, from crashes and high-speed pursuits to nuisance bikers and repeat offenders.
These are some of the crimes and collisions recently tackled by emergency services as they work to keep our roads safe.
1. Uninsured and unlicensed driver
Yesterday, the Shirebrook SNT posted: “Remember, no licence + no insurance = no vehicle. Due to this one's manner of driving, members of the public alerted us to the vehicle. Unbelievably, the driver was found to have no licence and no insurance! Driver reported and the car seized!”
2. Repeat offender
On Tuesday, May 31, the Shirebrook SNT posted: “Well well well, for the second time in just a three month period we have now seized a vehicle from the same person for the same offence! No insurance, no car! Simple.”
3. Cold pizza…
On Tuesday, May 31, the Shirebrook SNT posted: “When delivering pizza, please ensure you have the correct insurance policies in place - using your vehicle for this purpose will need hire and reward on your insurance policy. Failure to do so will render you liable to prosecution and your vehicle will be seized! “The insurance company for this particular car stated that the insurance was not valid! Driver warned on this occasion!”
4. Nuisance biker
On May 22, the Shirebrook SNT posted: “Last night we spotted one of the nuisance bikes that was doing the rounds in Shirebrook. Unfortunately we were unable to seize the bike due to the rider making off (that's always the frustrating part for us!). However, in this unusual case, the helpful rider did decide to stop for one of our officers for a few seconds only to pass his details. Today, we paid the owner a visit and seized the bike! (I bet he didn't see that coming!). One male fined for no insurance and no valid driving licence.”
