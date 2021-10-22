Derbyshire police investigate 'suspicious incident'

Officers reported that two males were seen acting suspiciously in a garden near Parke Road, Tideswell, at about 8.40pm on Wednesday, October 20.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “An area search was conducted for two males both wearing hoods, dark clothing, and one with a black face mask with black long hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a suspicious incident in a Derbyshire village.

"If anyone has any CCTV/doorbell footage around the time of the incident please get in touch.”