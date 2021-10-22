Derbyshire police investigate 'suspicious incident'
Police are investigating a suspicious incident in a Derbyshire village.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:35 pm
Officers reported that two males were seen acting suspiciously in a garden near Parke Road, Tideswell, at about 8.40pm on Wednesday, October 20.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “An area search was conducted for two males both wearing hoods, dark clothing, and one with a black face mask with black long hair.
"If anyone has any CCTV/doorbell footage around the time of the incident please get in touch.”
Call officers on 101 quoting incident 1274 of October 20.