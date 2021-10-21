Teenager given court date after dramatic BMW crash near Chesterfield

The incident took place on the A619 close to Staveley town centre on Saturday, September 4 at about 11pm.

A BMW came off the road near the roundabout serving Morrison’s supermarket and caused extensive damage – with nearby residents saying the smash sounded like a ‘gas explosion’.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Constabulary told us yesterday that a 19-year-old man from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, has been reported to court for driving without due care and attention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating a serious BMW crash on a major road near Chesterfield have issued an update. Image: Derbyshire RPU, via Twitter.

He is now expected to appear before Chesterfield magistrates to answer the charge next year.

A passer-by said eight police cars were at the scene and police photos showed the damage to the vehicle and the roadside railings.

A 26-year-old woman, who lives on Mill Green, just off the A619, said her family was asleep when they heard the noise.

"We thought it was a gas explosion it was so loud,” she added.