Teenager given court date after dramatic BMW crash near Chesterfield
Police investigating a serious crash on a major road near Chesterfield have issued an update.
The incident took place on the A619 close to Staveley town centre on Saturday, September 4 at about 11pm.
A BMW came off the road near the roundabout serving Morrison’s supermarket and caused extensive damage – with nearby residents saying the smash sounded like a ‘gas explosion’.
A spokesperson from Derbyshire Constabulary told us yesterday that a 19-year-old man from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, has been reported to court for driving without due care and attention.
He is now expected to appear before Chesterfield magistrates to answer the charge next year.
A passer-by said eight police cars were at the scene and police photos showed the damage to the vehicle and the roadside railings.
A 26-year-old woman, who lives on Mill Green, just off the A619, said her family was asleep when they heard the noise.
"We thought it was a gas explosion it was so loud,” she added.