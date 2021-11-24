Derbyshire police investigate needle spiking reports

One incident in Long Eaton is currently being investigated, it has been confirmed.

The news comes after it was announced a dozen reports of needle spikings were investigated by Nottinghamshire Police last month, with the incidents happening since early September.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said the force had received five reports of needle spiking in the county

Spikings of drinks – in which perpetrators in bars or clubs surreptitiously drop tablets into women’s drinks to put them under the influence of drugs – has been a known phenomenon.

But hypodermic spikings – in which women revellers are drugged by being pricked by needles, which they may even not notice, is a disturbing new development.

News of Derbyshire police’s investigations was initially announced during a special meeting hosted by the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster about the issue of violence against women.

The “Public Assurance” meeting allowed members of the public to submit questions for the Police and Crime Commissioner to ask Derbyshire police Chief Constable Rachel Swann.

One of the questions asked what the police were doing to tackle a “new wave” of spiking incidents.

Part of the answer given by the Chief Constable revealed the force was investigating two reports of needle spiking incidents.

When asked for further information, a Derbyshire police spokesperson said the force had received five reports of needle spiking in the county.

However, four of the investigations have now been closed by Derbyshire Police.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The force is currently investigating one alleged spiking incident which occurred in Long Eaton on Sunday 31 October.

“There have been no arrests in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“The force has received four other reports since the end of September. However, the enquiries have been closed after officers were unable to find evidence to corroborate the reports.