Derbyshire police catch illegal driver right on their doorstep
Derbyshire police proved they don’t have to travel far to catch people breaking the law – after stopping a vehicle just 100 metres outside a police station.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 7:28 am
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed how they came across an illegal driver as soon as they set off on patrol in Ripley.
They teeeted: “After driving about 100 metres out the station, ANPR (autiomatic number plate recognition) pings on this Corsa, no insurance”
Officers said that the vehicle had also been seized