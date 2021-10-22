Derbyshire police catch illegal driver right on their doorstep

Derbyshire police proved they don’t have to travel far to catch people breaking the law – after stopping a vehicle just 100 metres outside a police station.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 7:28 am

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed how they came across an illegal driver as soon as they set off on patrol in Ripley.

They teeeted: “After driving about 100 metres out the station, ANPR (autiomatic number plate recognition) pings on this Corsa, no insurance”

Officers said that the vehicle had also been seized

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police say they had only travelled 100 metres before coming across an illegal driver

MORE POLICE NEWS: Urgent search for missing Derbyshire man as police ‘extremely concerned’ for his safety