Urgent search for missing Derbyshire man as police ‘extremely concerned’ for his safety
An urgent search has been launched for a missing Derbyshire man.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:15 pm
Francis Fallon was last seen in the Monsaldale Close area at around 1.30pm this afternoon (October 21).
Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal to find the 41-year-old and say they are 'extremely concerned’ for his safety.
Francis, who is 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair that is greying, was last seen wearing a dark green jacket that looks almost black and a black hat.
Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary using the 999 emergency number quoting reference 110 of October 21.