Urgent search for missing Derbyshire man as police ‘extremely concerned’ for his safety

An urgent search has been launched for a missing Derbyshire man.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:15 pm
Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace missing Derbyshire man Francis Fallon

Francis Fallon was last seen in the Monsaldale Close area at around 1.30pm this afternoon (October 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal to find the 41-year-old and say they are 'extremely concerned’ for his safety.

Francis, who is 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair that is greying, was last seen wearing a dark green jacket that looks almost black and a black hat.

Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary using the 999 emergency number quoting reference 110 of October 21.