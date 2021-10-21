Urgent search for missing Derbyshire man as police ‘extremely concerned’ for his safety

Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace missing Derbyshire man Francis Fallon

Francis Fallon was last seen in the Monsaldale Close area at around 1.30pm this afternoon (October 21).

Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal to find the 41-year-old and say they are 'extremely concerned’ for his safety.

Francis, who is 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair that is greying, was last seen wearing a dark green jacket that looks almost black and a black hat.