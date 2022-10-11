News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police appeal to trace driver after pedestrian hurt in collision

Derbyshire police are appealing for help tracing driver of a white Ford Fiesta after reports a pedestrian was hurt in a collision.

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police say the incident happened n Chellaston Road in Derby on Thursday 29 August, when a man crossing the road at around 2pm, was allegedly hit by a car, which did stop but the driver didn’t get out.

The man reported suffering a slight injury to their leg and back and made their own way to hospital for treatment.

Officers are urging the driver to come forward

Work has been ongoing to trace the driver of a white Ford Fiesta who may be able to help with enquiries, and police are appealing for them, or any witnesses to come forward. If you have any information which could help with enquiries, please contact police on the details below, quoting reference 22000508824:

Facebook – send us a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use their online contact form

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.