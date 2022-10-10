Foxes are known for being quite mischievous, however, it seems the ‘cost of living’ crisis has hit them hard after a fox was caught on CCTV picking up the dropped wallet and running off with it.

The black wallet contained a substantial amount of cash belonged to John Briggs, who had dropped it on School House Way, Chesterfield.

After being unable to find it, his fiancé Claire Radford, checked their CCTV to see if they could find out what had happened.

Incredible footage has captured a crafty fox stealing a wallet in a Chesterfield street.

Going through the footage, the wallet was in clear sight in the road outside their home but later footage showed it was no longer in the spot it had been dropped.

Just after 2am, Claire and John saw a fox enter the image from the top of the screen and what happened next shocked them both.

Claire said: “You honestly couldn’t write it, if we hadn’t seen it on CCTV we wouldn’t have believed it.”

The fox was seen on the camera walking down School House Way, when the wallet caught its eye. Casually walking up to it, the fox seemed to take great interest in its contents, so grabbed the wallet in its mouth and ran off, heading towards Newbold Road.

“When I saw the video I was absolutely gob smacked couldn’t believe my eyes, I had to watch it again to actually believe it!” Claire added.