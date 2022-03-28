Derbyshire police appeal to reunite suspected stolen bicycle with owner

The bike was found on Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston, on Monday, March 14.

It is described as a silver Chris Boardman TXC650b Pro.

Derbyshire police found this bike in Ilkeston earlier this month

If you are the owner of this bike, or can help locate the owner, call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 22*150030.