Derbyshire police appeal to reunite suspected stolen bicycle with owner

Police have issued an appeal to reunite a bicycle with its owner after it was recovered earlier this month.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 28th March 2022, 8:51 am

The bike was found on Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston, on Monday, March 14.

It is described as a silver Chris Boardman TXC650b Pro.

Derbyshire police found this bike in Ilkeston earlier this month

If you are the owner of this bike, or can help locate the owner, call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 22*150030.

You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form.