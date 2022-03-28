Derbyshire police appeal to reunite suspected stolen bicycle with owner
Police have issued an appeal to reunite a bicycle with its owner after it was recovered earlier this month.
The bike was found on Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston, on Monday, March 14.
It is described as a silver Chris Boardman TXC650b Pro.
If you are the owner of this bike, or can help locate the owner, call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 22*150030.
You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form.