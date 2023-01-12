At around 2am on Saturday, December 10, officers were called to reports of a fight between several people on Steeplegate in Chesterfield.

Two people have been arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident. Police are keen to speak to the two men pictured as they belive they might be able to help with the investigation. Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men as they believe they could have information that can help with the investigation.

If you know the two men pictured or have any other information about what happened, you can contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 22000721626, on the methods: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– report via website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101