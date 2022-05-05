Michael Ahearne, 38, failed to return to HMP Sudbury open prison after a period of home leave on 30 April.
He was staying in Winshill, Burton-Upon-Trent during this leave.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22*245553.
Police say that if you see Ahearne, please do not approach him, and contact officers immediately.
You can contact the force by these methods:
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
In an emergency you should always call 999.