Michael Ahearne, 38, failed to return to HMP Sudbury open prison after a period of home leave on 30 April.

He was staying in Winshill, Burton-Upon-Trent during this leave.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22*245553.

Police say that if you see Ahearne, please do not approach him, and contact officers immediately.

You can contact the force by these methods:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency you should always call 999.