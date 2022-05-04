Several key routes in Chesterfield are being resurfaced over the coming weeks.

All of the Chesterfield roads being resurfaced in May and June – including major A-roads

Resurfacing works are taking place in Chesterfield over the coming weeks – with several busy routes being affected.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:31 pm

Derbyshire County Council are undertaking road maintenance across the county, with resurfacing at 80 locations over the next two months.

These are all 14 Chesterfield routes where drivers can expect disruption while work is completed.

1. Church Street, Brimington

The A619 (Church Street) in Brimington is being resurfaced between Devonshire Street and High Street. Work is currently taking place and will be completed on June 10.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. A619 Brimington

The A619 in Brimington is being resurfaced between the Sainsbury’s roundabout and the 30mph zone. Work has already started and will finish on June 17.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Chatsworth Road, Brampton

The A619 (Chatsworth Road) is currently being resurfaced between Brampton Furnishings and the West Bars roundabout. Work is only taking place on the eastbound section of the road towards the town centre, and will be completed on June 13.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Markham Road, Chesterfield

The A619 (Markham Road) is being resurfaced between Pizza Hut at Ravenside Retail Park and the Lordsmill roundabout. Work has already begun, and will be completed on June 17.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshire County Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 4