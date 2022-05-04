Derbyshire County Council are undertaking road maintenance across the county, with resurfacing at 80 locations over the next two months.
These are all 14 Chesterfield routes where drivers can expect disruption while work is completed.
1. Church Street, Brimington
The A619 (Church Street) in Brimington is being resurfaced between Devonshire Street and High Street. Work is currently taking place and will be completed on June 10.
Photo: Google
2. A619 Brimington
The A619 in Brimington is being resurfaced between the Sainsbury’s roundabout and the 30mph zone. Work has already started and will finish on June 17.
Photo: Google
3. Chatsworth Road, Brampton
The A619 (Chatsworth Road) is currently being resurfaced between Brampton Furnishings and the West Bars roundabout. Work is only taking place on the eastbound section of the road towards the town centre, and will be completed on June 13.
Photo: Google
4. Markham Road, Chesterfield
The A619 (Markham Road) is being resurfaced between Pizza Hut at Ravenside Retail Park and the Lordsmill roundabout. Work has already begun, and will be completed on June 17.
Photo: Google