Derbyshire police appeal for help as life-sentence convict goes on the run

Police are appealing for information after a convict failed to return to HMP Sudbury.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Darren Lewis did not return after a period of temporary release from the open prison on Thursday February, 9.

The 42-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary after being convicted at St Albans Crown Court.

Lewis is described as around 5ft 10 inches tall and of a stocky build, with black hair and brown eyes. He has links to the Derby, Worksop and London areas.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information, is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1254 of 13 February:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.