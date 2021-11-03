Derbyshire Police hope that local residents may recognise some of the items that were taken.

At around 11.30pm on Saturday, October 2, four men are believed to have broken into Matlock Antiques on Dale Road, Matlock, and stolen items including earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, watches and brooches.

Afterwards, the men involved are thought to have walked down Dale Road at around 11.40pm.

Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing, and today, Derbyshire Police released a series of images that show some of the jewellery which was stolen from the shop. The police hope that someone may recognise the pictured items, or have noticed gold jewellery for sale at a low price, and comes forward.

Derbyshire Police would also like to hear from residents who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area around that time, or anyone who may have footage from either CCTV or their dashcam.If you have any information which you think could help officers carry out their investigation, please get in touch with Derbyshire Police, quoting reference 21*574053 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Joseph Pickering.