Derbyshire police appeal after Chesterfield burglary as OAP victim slept

The pair of burglars smashed their way into the woman’s home in Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield, at around 12.45am on Thursday, December 2.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was asleep upstairs as the pair stole a number of items of sentimental value before leaving the house.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “She was not physically hurt.

“Amongst the items taken was a red iPhone 11, a small brown-silver owl brooch, a black Radley handbag containing a pair of black ladies’ leather gloves and two Mont Blanc pens.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered any of the above items for sale – as well as any drivers who may have been in Whitecotes Lane at around 12.45am and have dashcam footage that may assist with their enquiries.”