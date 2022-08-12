Derbyshire police appeal after assault leaves woman with life-changing injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered life-changing injuries in an assault in Derbyshire

The assault took place in Cheapside at around 2.30am on Saturday, July 30.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered life-changing injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene in Derby city centre on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has since been released under investigation while enquires continue.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the assault, in particular anyone who may have camera phone footage of the incident, to contact the force.

Anyone with information that may be of use to the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, using reference 22*439130.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.