Derbyshire police appeal after assault leaves woman with life-changing injuries

The assault took place in Cheapside at around 2.30am on Saturday, July 30.
Police say the victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered life-changing injuries.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene in Derby city centre on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has since been released under investigation while enquires continue.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield to Alfreton, Matlock, Belper and Ilkeston - in court
-
2
14,000 visitors flock to hottest Ashover Show on record captured in 25 photos
-
3
Care home near Chesterfield placed into special measures after inspectors brand it ‘unsafe’
-
4
Chesterfield law firm will relocate to Glass Yard complex
-
5
Praise for staff at Chesterfield’s Batch House - as investigation continues after 'horrific' crash
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the assault, in particular anyone who may have camera phone footage of the incident, to contact the force.
Anyone with information that may be of use to the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, using reference 22*439130.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.