Simon Cornwell, from Manchester Road, Buxton, has avoided jail – but Derbyshire Police say his crimes are some of the ‘very worst’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said the force attended Cornwell’s home in March 16, 2021 acting on information illegal child abuse images were being downloaded from an internet address at the property.

Cornwell’s electronic devices were seized and on them were 54 category A images, 53 category B, 2,058 category C and eight extreme pornographic images which typically show humans engaged in sex acts with animals.

Cornwell pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to the charges of possessing extreme pornographic images, images portraying intercourse with an animal, as well as making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.

He was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years – meaning if he does not commit another crime he will avoid prison.

He has been ordered to attend a 45-day sex-offender treatment programme and 55 rehabilitation sessions with the probation service. He has been placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Those accessing indecent images of children on the internet can sometimes feel as though their crimes are victimless. They are not.

“Behind every image is a child who has been subjected to some of the very worst crimes that one can imagine. That abuse is continued when individuals like Cornwell access them – in full knowledge those captured on the footage are children.

“The result of accessing images of this nature is clear to see from this case. While he has not received an immediate custodial sentence, he will now have to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and his life will never be the same again.”