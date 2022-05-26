Patrick Costello, 68, denied 10 of the 13 offences he was charged with and was sent to trial at Derby Crown Court.

Costello, of Sun Street, Woodville, was found guilty by a jury of all 10 charges which included several counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16, sexual activity with a child aged 13-17, and voyeurism. The first offence dates back to 1992, with the most recent being 2016.

The court heard how Costello repeatedly masturbated over the bodies of two of his victims whilst they were asleep in their beds.

Patrick Costello, 68, denied 10 of the offences that he had been charged with - he admitted to a further three.

He also filmed one of the girls while she showered and watched while she changed in her bedroom. Costello’s voyeurism continued when another girl became an adult and he watched her in the shower.

The 68-year-old had previously admitted making indecent images of a child, one count of voyeurism, and possessing extreme animal pornography.

The pensioner was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on May 18 and, in addition to the prison term, was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a notification requirement for when he has served the custodial sentence.

Detective Staff Investigator Lindsey Scribbins, who led the case, said: “I am so proud of the courageous and dignified way in which the three (now) women affected by Costello’s crimes have conducted themselves during this investigation and subsequent trial.

“Costello’s behaviour was truly abhorrent. His offending was predatory, pre-meditated, and repeated, against three young girls when they were at their most vulnerable.

“My message for anyone out there who has been affected by sexual abuse or violence of any kind – whether now or in the past – is please come and speak to police about what happened to you.

“The survivors in this case came forward in recent years, despite the onset of this offending happening in the 90s. This shows that even cases of non-recent sexual abuse can result in a conviction.

“If you feel able, please report what happened to you – we will listen, we will support you, and we will not judge.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence, please reach out for help and support.

Derbyshire Police have recently added a rape and sexual assault reporting tool to their website. You can report something that has happened to you, or to someone else, and this can be done anonymously.

Alternatively, you can contact the police using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence. They can be found online, or reached at their advice line: 01773 746 115 (open 7 days a week 8am – 5pm).