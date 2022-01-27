Derbyshire pensioner has car seized after driving without licence for nearly a year

At around 10.25pm on Wednesday, January 26, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that a vehicle had attracted their attention in Matlock, due to the manner of driving and the car’s lights being switched off.

Officers stopped the vehicle to find that an 85-year old woman was driving without a licence. Her licence had expired in March last year, and after 10 months of illegal driving, her car was seized.

A DDRU spokesperson said: “Part of our work is protecting people and this is exactly that. The expired licence was due to failure to renew with the DVLA, and she was reported for consideration of the question of prosecution- although that is for our team at HQ to decide on what action to take.

The police suspected something was out of place as the car was being driven without lights.