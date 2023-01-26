As part of their work in neighbourhood policing, PCSOs are crucial in ensuring wider engagement with their communities, and also have an impact by working with officers, detectives and other teams to help tackle more serious issues affecting local people.

One PCSO who was recently recognised for his contribution is Sam Coleman. PCSO Coleman created a plan which became life-changing for people living in Shelton Lock, Derby – and which was ultimately recognised at the National PCSO Awards.

Sam was at the heart of an operation which began in 2020 following a series of robberies around the canal path, along with bike thefts, drug taking and assaults.

PCSO Coleman received national recognition for his work.

It became apparent that the group responsible had created an identity and were displaying all the hallmarks of an urban street gang. They wore distinguishing colours and bandanas, as well as creating a gang name and sign – all of which heightened the fears among members of the public.

Proactive work then began, with plain clothed PCs and high visibility PCSOs – including PSCO Coleman – engaging both with the group and the community. Appropriate action was also taken where crimes were identified.

Alongside this, the operation sought to educate and engage with the group, as well as providing positive intervention and safeguarding through external agencies, such as Catch 22.

A number of orders were also applied for to tackle any persisting offenders – including acceptable hevaioir contracts for younger members, community protection warnings and civil injunctions.

Since January 2021, no reports of offences connected to the group have been made.

PCSO Coleman said: “It was a really proud moment to be nominated for these awards. I think the success of this action was down to the support I received from my team and supervisors, and the willingness of the community to aid us in any way they can after I had built a good relationship with them.

“Not only were we able to stop these offences with robust action, but ultimately the work led to completely dismantling this emerging criminal group.

“We’ve been told first-hand about the positive impact this work has had on the people who live there, and that is what it was all about.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome said: “Being able to work with officers who are dedicated to working in their communities and know their areas really well is absolutely essential to our role as investigators and gives us that context we need.

“Not only this, by being at the heart of the community the work of these officers allows potentially important information to be picked up which can then be fed back for us to look into.