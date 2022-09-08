Derbyshire paedophile jailed after using tablet to chat on LGBT site Grindr

Luke Little, 28, was on parole at the time - having been handed a four-year jail term for downloading and distributing indecent images of children in June 2020.

When he was jailed over two years ago he was also sentenced for two counts of inciting a child under the age of 13.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court Little was released on licence in December 2021.

However during a supervision meeting in July this year concerns were raised that he had formed a sexual relationship with someone.

Mr Lody said: “He denied that and phoned the person who was in discussion to prove he was not in a sexual relationship with that person.

“During the conversation, over speakerphone, it transpired that they had met up on Grindr - which put him in breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

“A computer and a mobile phone were seized which showed he had attained an Amazon Fire tablet capable of accessing the internet.

“He used a false name on a social media profile in breach of his sexual harm prevention order.”

Little, who chose to be sentenced with no legal representation, told Judge Jonathan Bennett: “When I purchased it (the tablet) and went onto Grindr I couldn’t cope with my mental health.

“I was struggling lonely-wise and was having suicide ideation. I was having really serious thoughts about suicide - I was needing someone to talk to.”

Little, formerly of South Street, Alfreton, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to notify police about the tablet device.

Judge Bennett told him: “You are still a relatively young man and had not come to the attention of the authorities until you appeared at Nottingham Crown Court with very serious offences.

“You got a lengthy custodial sentence - you are clearly of a significant amount of concern to the authorities.”