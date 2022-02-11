Derbyshire paedophile, 74, convicted of 10 counts of rape dating back to 1980s

Alfreton pensioner David Twiname, 74, denied many of the offences - however he was found guilty following a 10-day trial at Derby Crown Court.

A jury found him guilty of five counts of raping a girl under 16, three counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 16, five counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over and two of indecently assaulting a woman aged 16 or over.

He admitted indecently assaulting a boy aged under 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twiname was convicted following a 10-day trial at Derby Crown Court

Twiname, of Wingfield Road, also admitted to multiple charges of possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme image showing intercourse with an animal.

Two co-defendants, who pleaded guilty before Twiname’s trial began, have also been convicted of a number of offences.

Antoinette Holroyd, 78, admitted indecently assaulting a boy aged under 16.

Judith Button, 59, Twiname’s wife, also of Wingfield Road, admitted penetrative intercourse with a dog and another charge relating to an indecent photo of a child.

During the first day of Twiname’s trial a jury heard Button and Twiname were “involved with the sexual abuse or sexual activity” with a dog, which they filmed.

Prosecutor Graham Huston said the pair had been in a relationship “going back to the 1980s” but they married in 2014.

All three defendants will be sentenced at a later date which is yet to be fixed by the court.