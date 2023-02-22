Derbyshire owner hit with on-the-spot fine after health officers catch them failing to clean up after dog

While on a routine patrol this week at Grassmoor Country Park, environmental health enforcement officers from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) witnessed a dog fouling and the person responsible for the dog failing to pick it up.

An officer approached the person responsible for the dog and issued a £100 fixed penalty notice for a breach of the district-wide dog management public spaces protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order has been in place since October 2020 and it makes failing to clear up after your dog an offence and contains other specific prohibitions to ensure responsible dog ownership throughout the district.

The dog owner was fined at Grassmoor Country Park.

NEDDC’s cabinet member for environmental services, Cllr Charlotte Cupit, said: “We know that the vast majority of dog owners responsibly pick up. But dog fouling left behind is a cause of concern for many residents: it can get on shoes, scooters or pushchairs and in the worst instances, dog faeces can cause an infection that could lead to blindness in children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there are any areas or streets near you where dog fouling being left behind is an issue, please do just take a couple of minutes so we can take targeted action to keep our district clean and tidy. of it in a bin safely.”