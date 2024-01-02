Derbyshire offenders in court: Including Chesterfield and Derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Birks, 36, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of stealing Yankee candles worth £63.96 and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for eight weeks and handed £154 victim surcharge.
Kamran Arif, 32, of Redshaw Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 26 weeks.
Jaswinder Singh, 39, of Bingham Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £180 fine and £60 costs.
Steven Nash, 36, of Tapton View Road, Newbold: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.