News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire offenders in court: Including Chesterfield and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
By Ben McVay
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jamie Birks, 36, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of stealing Yankee candles worth £63.96 and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for eight weeks and handed £154 victim surcharge.

Kamran Arif, 32, of Redshaw Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Read More
Read more: In pictures: 7 killers and murderers jailed for horrific Derbyshire c...
Chesterfield Magistrates CourtChesterfield Magistrates Court
Chesterfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jaswinder Singh, 39, of Bingham Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £180 fine and £60 costs.

Steven Nash, 36, of Tapton View Road, Newbold: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.