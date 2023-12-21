In pictures: 7 killers and murderers jailed for horrific Derbyshire crimes in 2023

Pictured here are the faces of killers and murderers jailed this year for shocking crimes across the county.
Their victims include partners, children and babies and strangers who were unlucky enough to cross their paths.
Three of the defendants were responsible for the murders of two young babies.
Another killed a Chesterfield dad outside the Crooked Spire in a late-night town centre attack.
1. Untitled design (10).jpg
Pictured here are the faces of killers and murderers jailed this year for shocking crimes across the county. Photo: submit
2. Melusi Madaweni
Madaweni, 30, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years after a savage screwdriver attack on a Chesterfield dad outside the Crooked Spire. Father-of-one Billy Pearson, 26, died almost a week later in hospital. The wound was so deep it had penetrated his brain and was too severe for him to recover. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Michael Harrison
Michael Harrison was jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years and six months for the murder of his 11-year-old son. Harrison waited four hours to call an ambulance as son Mikey Harrison was dying after he violently beat him at the Heanor home – so that he could make it look like an accident. As his son suffered “increasing pain” from the bleed Harrison drove the boy to Shipley Country Park – to falsify an account that he had fallen from a tree. Judge Shaun Smith KC told Harrison: “You embarked upon a charade fully intended to protect yourself. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden
Boden and Marsden were both jailed for life for the murder of their 10-month-old son Finley. High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples told Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden they had subjected him to “unimaginable cruelty”. Their son, Finley, died on Christmas Day 2020 after suffering 130 injuries – including 57 fractures and burns – just 39 days after being returned from social care to his “sadistic” parents. Boden was jailed for a minimum of 29 years, while Marsden was jailed for a minimum of 27 years. Photo: Derbyshire Police