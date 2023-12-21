In pictures: 7 killers and murderers jailed for horrific Derbyshire crimes in 2023

3 . Michael Harrison

Michael Harrison was jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years and six months for the murder of his 11-year-old son. Harrison waited four hours to call an ambulance as son Mikey Harrison was dying after he violently beat him at the Heanor home – so that he could make it look like an accident. As his son suffered “increasing pain” from the bleed Harrison drove the boy to Shipley Country Park – to falsify an account that he had fallen from a tree. Judge Shaun Smith KC told Harrison: “You embarked upon a charade fully intended to protect yourself. Photo: Derbyshire Police