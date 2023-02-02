Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Heanor, Matlock and Derby

Dale Tailby, 40, of Kipling Road, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of a community order following conviction for threats of violence. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Godfrey Forster-Davies, 23, of West Crescent, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order following conviction for driving while disqualified, causing damage to another vehicle and failing to notify police. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months and pay costs of £60

Lee Pressley, 51, of Welbeck Street, Creswell: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Ordered to pay fine of £50.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Adrian Shaw, 42, of Peveril Road, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled drug. Ordered to pay fine of £250, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for 16 months.

​Lucy Meakin, 26, of Westfield Avenue, Heanor: pleaded guilty to driving at 36mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £36, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £30; three points on driving record.

Michelle Taylor, 52, of Derby Road, Ripley: pleaded guilty to driving at 37mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £66, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

Zak Brown, 31, of Pleasehill, Ripley: pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £421, victim services surcharge £168, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Reginald Featherstone, 41, of Beech Crescent, Eckington: pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £271, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Gregory Kent, 55, of Pentland Close, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without appropriate licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £550, victim services surcharge £55, court costs £110; eight points on driving record.

Victoria Head, 60, of Tinkley Lane, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving at 36mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £366, victim services surcharge £37, court costs £110; three points on driving record

Natalie Smith, 34, of Bodmin Way, Chesterfield: court granted Chesterfield Borough Council permission to close premises for three months. Smith to pay council’s costs of £2701.20.

Richard Musgrove, of Langhurst Court, Chesterfield: court granted Chesterfield Borough Council permission to close premises for three months. Musgrove to pay council’s costs of £2318.30.

Kamen Sepetchiev, 37, of Rutland Street, Matlock: failed to provide information on identity of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Phillip Murphy, 59, of Andrews Drive, Langley Mill: pleaded guilty to driving 37mph, 38mph and 44mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fines of £300, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

David Flinders, 50, of Findern Close, Belper: pleaded guilty to keeping vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34.

Aaron Sall, 27, of Sinfin Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 71mph on 40mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Maria Zannetou, 48, of Keats Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 53mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £666, victim services surcharge £266, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Wayne Smith, 51, of Mercaston Lane, Ashbourne: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and with no rear registration plate. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £120, court costs £50; three points on driving record.

Akeel Saleem, 22, of Molineux Street, Derby: failed to provide information on identity of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Gabriel Gorol, 40, of Bakewell Street, Derby: failed to comply with traffic light instruction. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Rebecca Bailey, 39, of Hatfield Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Tendayi Manjanda, 44, of Henshall Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 67mph on 50mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £40, court costs £110; four points on driving record.

Rizvaan Ramzan, 37, of Byron Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving vehicle in condition which posed risk of injury, with worn tyres, missing registration plate, damaged reflector. Ordered to pay fine of £133, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £100; three points on driving record.