Derbyshire offenders in court - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston and Matlock

Luke Twigg, 29, of North Side, New Tupton: Guilty of harassment, assault by beating and damaging a window. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Isaac Bown, 24, of Langer Lane, Birdholme: Guilty of drug driving. Jailed for 18 weeks as life-changing injuries were caused to passengers. Handed five-year driving ban.

Jake Meredith, 26, of Princess Avenue, South Normanton: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a worn tyre. Handed six-month driving ban due to repeat offending, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Clare Glover, 64, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed six-week curfew.

Martin Greatorex, 33, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of two counts of assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Steven Troth, 67, of Handley Road, New Whittington: Guilty of towing a trailer whose condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury and driving with no fluid in windscreen washers. Handed £660 fine, £620 costs, £66 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Robert Smith, 37, of Downing Street, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £310 court costs, £66 victim surcharge and six penalty points.

Brandon Godsall, 23, of Oxford Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to ensure a transfer of household waste was made to an authorised person. Handed £140 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Owen Bassnet, 21, of Cromford Road, Langley Mill: Guilty of failing to produce a ticket for inspection on a rail journey. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Adrian Woodward, 49, of Woodland Grove, Old Tupton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Andrew Kennedy, 62, of The Old Bake House, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to report an accident. Handed £108 fine, £310 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and seven penalty points.

Reginald Featherstone, 40, of Beech Crescent, Eckington: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.

Benjamin Green, 33, of Chesterfield Avenue, New whittington: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £770 fine, £90 court costs, £77 victim surcharge and seven penalty points.

Richard Hague, 37, of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £220 fine, £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and seven penalty points.

Sean Handley, 34, of The limes, Mapperley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £118 fine, £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Alan Kelsey, 42, of Spout Lane, Spout, Belper: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £770 fine, £90 court costs, £77 victim surcharge and seven penalty points.

Gregory Kent, 54, of Pentland Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Emma Murawski, 33, of Bond Street, Staveley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £83 fine, £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Daniel Parkin, 35, of Pentrich Lane End, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 and 58 miles per hour – and at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Tyler Parkin, 28, of Waingroves Road, Waingroves, Ripley: Guilty of driving unlicensed and at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed £400 fine, £90 court costs, £44 victim surcharge and five penalty points.

Richard Phillips, 52, of Bournebrook Avenue, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving unlicensed and at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed £117 fine, £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Bethany Powell, 22, of Baslow Road, Eastmoor, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed and at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £90 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

