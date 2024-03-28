Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benjamin Sturgeon, 22, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £320 court costs.

Michael Golden, 38, of Balfour Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the rider of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Frantisek Balog, 22, of Max Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Martin Barr, 58, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 61 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Robert Bricknell, 26, of The Field, Shipley: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed seven penalty points, £369 fine, £144 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mark Chapman, 49, of Church Lane, Kirk Langley, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Gavin Charity, 45, of King Street, Pinxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Zarrar Chaudhary, 33, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £61 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Piotr Choina, 50, of Harvey Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Joab Coulson, 26, of Cambridge Street, Spondon: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anthony Dawson, 49, of Shropshire Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 96 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £526 fine, £210 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kaylee Dicken, 36, of Lawn Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £130 fine, £52 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Dunmore, 33, of Nicholas Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Omeche Ejeh, 46, of Camden Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Iulian Floricel, 23, of St Giles Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £83 fine, £33 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Keegan Garton, 26, of Dalesgate Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Antonio Gravina, of Briar Close, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £692 fine, £276 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Gareth Harhat, 37, of Rother Street, Pilsley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Lucy Herriott, 24, of Sage Drive, Woodville: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £92 fine, £36 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Christopher Higham, 29, of Bakewell Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Robert Inch, 38, of Nether Slade Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Thomas Mitchell, 31, of Regent Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Costel Miulescu, 49, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £119 fine, £47 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Loveth Okoronkwo, 44, of Cameron Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Samantha Oswell, 31, of Riverside Close, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Owen Poulter, 23, of Netley Road, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 74 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Philien Riches-Duchemin, 32, of Lower Whitworth Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.